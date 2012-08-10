How To Build Your House On A Giant’s Back

Dalton Caldwell , an entrepreneur best known as the cofounder of Picplz, has vowed to never write another line of code for Facebook or Twitter.

In an open letter heard around the developer world, he explained to Mark Zuckerberg: “Your company, and Twitter, have demonstrably proven that they are willing to screw with users and 3rd-party developer ecosystems, all in the name of ad-revenue.” So instead of building apps that connect to larger platforms like Twitter and Facebook, Caldwell–who says Facebook pressured him to sell his latest product to the company because it competes with the newly announced App Center–is now building his own social platform, App.net. The project has already far surpassed its Kickstarter funding goal of $500,000.

As Twitter strives for “consistency” and Facebook faces revenue pressure from its new public investors, app makers like Caldwell are left with a dilemma: Is it better to risk platform co-dependence or create an independent platform that will most likely stagnate?

Only a handful of developers have chosen to create an alternative to the platform giants, and the success stories are few and far between.

In 2010, startup Diaspora raised more than $200,000 on Kickstarter for an open-source Facebook alternative where privacy is the first priority. It promises users can own their own data and even lets them store it on their own servers. It was featured in the New York Times and New York Magazine, but two years later, the concept has failed to take off.

Then there’s developer-safe social network Heello, which was created by Twitpic founder Noah Everett. The platform so similar to Twitter that at first some thought it was a joke. To his credit, Everett signed up 1 million users within two weeks. But he still has about 499 million to go before he’ll rival Twitter.

“Be your own bitch…. Don’t be a Google Bitch, don’t be a Facebook Bitch, and Don’t be a Twitter Bitch.”

And there’s the rub: In this era, the single fastest way to build an audience is by clamping on to social networks that already have millions of users. Pinterest and Socialcam did it on Facebook and Twitter. But they also shouldered platform risks–the gamble that those larger social networks won’t one day flick dependent smaller businesses off of their backs with the tweak of an API or the launch of their own competing add-ons.