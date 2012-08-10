Kidney-For-iPad Trial Begins In China

A crew of nine who helped a young boy sell his kidney for an iPhone and iPad are going on trial in China, CNN reports . The 17 year-old earned 22,000 yuan ($3,458) for his organ, but suffered from renal failure soon after. It turns out he only saw a cut of the profits from the sale–larger sums went to the doctors and hospital workers who helped conduct the surgery and the kidney trade.

While people have done some pretty crazy things for an Apple device, the boy’s mother said the splurge was an afterthought, China Daily reports. He was tempted by the offer of money for his kidney, she told the court, but once he had the cash, he was afraid of getting caught with it. Members of the team face a ten-year jail sentence.

