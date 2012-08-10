Google Vs. Your Weather App

Google has spruced up its daily queries, tempting you to use its search bar rather than your favorite app to check the weather or calculate “76 x 76.” The changes will start appearing on mobile devices (smartphones and tablets), and look like they’re an extension of Google Now (on Jellybean) for non-Android devices. It all started with better results for weather and calculator queries, but search results for unit conversions, flight searches, dictionary definitions, and searches for stock information are being touched up as well.