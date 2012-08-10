Emails Leaked In Blizzard Hack

Blizzard has been hacked. The makers of World of Warcraft , Starcraft, and the Diablo series warned its members that Blizzard data that included users’ emails and their security question had been illegally accessed. However, that information wouldn’t allow access to user accounts, president Mike Morhaime explained . Also, credit card information and personal details like names and addresses were still safe.

“This week, our security team found an unauthorized and illegal access into our internal network here at Blizzard,” Morhaime announced. “We quickly took steps to close off this access and began working with law enforcement and security experts to investigate what happened.” While the Blizzard security team snoops around to find the cause and and extent of the breach, Morhaime recommended all users change their passwords.

