How Olympic Uniforms–And Your Hoodie–Can Be Made In The U.S.A.

When America learned that the nation’s 2012 Olympic uniforms designed by the iconic U.S. designer Ralph Lauren were made in China , a ripple of controversy put pressure on an American institution to rethink their decision-making. This was not the first time that the U.S. has turned to an Olympic rival to manufacture the American uniforms, but this year the country collectively asked: with so many capable people looking for work in this country, why are we outsourcing our manufacturing?

In truth, the U.S. Olympic Committee’s decision to use offshore manufacturing is not surprising when you consider that the vast majority of all clothing sold in the United States is made elsewhere. Each day, brands and consumers make decisions that sustain existing retail models, pushing manufacturers to move offshore.

It was not long ago that Americans were proud to buy clothing made locally, not because it was patriotic, but because the products were unbeatable on quality and competitively priced. Today, consumers often don’t have the luxury to choose to buy American because less and less of the products we find in stores are made here, and what is available tends to be of poor quality or excessively priced.

The recent Olympic controversy around overseas manufacturing brings a growing sentiment to light: Americans want to support American-made companies, so brands need to rethink their retail models.

Bringing It All Back Home

To truly drive a revival of American manufacturing, companies need to deliver American-made goods that are equal to or better on price, quality, and value than the other options on the market. Consumers today have high expectations. They demand quality but they don’t want to pay unreasonable prices. They want to support brands that align with their values but they don’t want to make sacrifices to do so. Fortunately, they are also willing–even eager–to forgo the experience of going to the mall or store, instead opting to shop through alternative venues like pop-up shops, direct sales and online.

Today the majority of apparel brands focus on cutting costs on production, and so the attraction of cheap labor, lenient environmental standards, and low overhead in countries like China is clear. However, as much as 70% of the retail price of these items is layered in as finished goods are sold from factories to the brands, then to stores, and finally to consumers. This means that the price at the register has little to do with making the garment and much to do with the incremental costs layered in at numerous points along the supply chain.