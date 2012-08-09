Pulse Launches A Newsy Web App With A Hand From Microsoft

Pulse and Microsoft have built an HTML5-powered web page that fills up with news stories from your channel feeds. This allows mobile platforms (Windows, wink) that aren’t Android or iOS powered to access the reader. Of course, it also comes alive on your desktop as well. According to AllThingsD, Pulse has about 15 million users (that is, readers who use the app more than once). That’s roughly double the size of Flipboard’s following (it last reported 8 million users). Flipboard, like Pulse, started life as an iPad app. When Flipboard partnered with the New York Times for access to paid content via the reader, Pulse returned with a deal with the Wall Street Journal. Neither Flipboard nor Zite have web apps yet, though both can found on Android and iOS.