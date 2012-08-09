OUYA Crosses Kickstarter Finish Line With $8.5 Million

OUYA closed its Kickstarter funding round with $8,596,475 from 63,416 backers around the world. OUYA announced plans to support four controllers with its $99 Android-based gaming console, which is scheduled to ship in March. OUYA’s remarkably successful 30-day run on Kickstarter has also helped it lure content partners in game makers and entertainment content streamers, including Namco Bandai, XMBC, OnLive, ClearChannel Radio, iHeart Radio, and more. It’s also lured developers with a “Developer Special Reward” funding category, which gives 600 developers access to an extra controller, a software development kit, and rooted access to Android.