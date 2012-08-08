advertisement
Pandora Confessional

By Noah Robischon1 minute Read

In our early days, it was a thing that we’d answer every email. People liked that. But then there were thousands of emails a day. It was an avalanche. You were told to work with blinders on, just work through it, and do as much as you can and try not to let it crush your soul. Which it did.

