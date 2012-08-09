Meet The Research Scientist Who Is Turning YouTube Into A Data Goldmine

When Louis-Philippe Morency was teaching his first course in analyzing human behavior at University of Southern California, he was scrounging to find good videos of people talking to each other and expressing their opinions. Then he had a lightbulb moment: YouTube.

Suddenly “millions of examples” of individuals opining on topics ranging from beauty creams to baseball were available to analyze–for free. Forget stilted focus-group sessions. “What is really amazing is all these people are talking straight to the camera with limited background noise and describing how they feel and what they like,” he explains.

For Morency, whose work as a scientist at USC’s Institute for Creative Technologies (ICT) focuses on teaching computers to identify and understand the ways people convey emotion, YouTube’s treasure trove represented more than a way to serve up data sets to his students. It has the potential to advance the growing industry of opinion mining beyond the hunt for insight amidst text-only Amazon product reviews and Facebook status updates. “We are taking this field one step further by focusing on online videos, which provide verbal and non-verbal communication clues beyond just words,” says Morency.

To do this, Morency and his colleagues combed through hundreds of YouTube videos featuring full-on diatribes, such as those from 20-something misanthrope Kingsley trashing everything from small birds to aggressive drivers. A proof-of-concept data set of about 50 videos was then fed into a computer program Morency developed that overlays graphics on the speaker to hone in on language, speech patterns, and facial expressions to determine the type of opinion being shared.

This small sample trumps studying text alone (emoticons notwithstanding), says Morency, because it offers clues into the less obvious nuances of communication. Beyond obvious squeals of delight, Morency finds that people look at the camera more when sharing a positive view and their voices become higher pitched. They start to use a lot more pauses when they are neutral. And “a genuine smile is in the eyes,” he adds. There are also plenty of examples where an expression (either elated or upset) is perfect, but if it dissolves too quickly, Morency cautions, it may not be authentic.

Imagining the implications of detecting faux emotions, Fast Company put Morency through the paces with the newsreel clip of “Sweet” Brown.” Her dramatic retelling of a narrow escape from an apartment fire not only prompted chuckles from the camera man and a slew of views (now 3.7 million and counting), it was subsequently turned into an Internet meme with the help of autotune. But was Brown really running for her life sans shoes?

Morency confesses he’s no expert on deception, but from where he sits, she’s genuine–and an accomplished (or perhaps intuitive) storyteller. “She keeps a strong gaze at the beginning to be sure to get the attention of the interviewer. She then emphasizes the important cues of her story using head shakes and eyebrow raises as “beat” gestures, synchronized with her words. And she transforms this relatively sad story in a fun story by smiling strategically half-way through.” He says he’d need to see her speaking in real life to make a better assessment, but according to another report on KFOR, his impressions are correct: She’s all that.