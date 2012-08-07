Rhapsody President: Spotify Hasn’t Won

Last week, Spotify revealed that it had grown to 15 million active users of its ad-supported music service. That’s great news for cofounder Daniel Ek, but for Spotify’s competitors in the space? Not so much.

Rhapsody declined to provide new usership figures, again saying it had passed one million subscribers, a figure which the ten-year-old company has not updated since December 2011. Rdio too said it was not yet ready to release user numbers. And we’ve barely heard a peep from MOG since it sold for a reportedly small sum after failing to scale. Meanwhile, Spotify just hit 4 million paid subscribers and is reportedly being valued at $4 billion. Is it safe to assume Spotify has won the war for streaming music listeners?

“No, absolutely not.”

That’s the message Rhapsody president Jon Irwin stressed to me during our conversation earlier this week–and it’s no surprise that he (and others) want to argue why, as the company phrased it to me, a winner has not yet been named. Rhapsody and Spotify have varying music catalogues, approaches to social, and even business models. (Spotify offers free, ad-supported music on PCs and charges a subscription rate for premium access on mobile devices; Rhapsody, on the other hand, only provides subscription plans, though it does offer a free trial.) But despite such differentiation, Spotify has–thanks to its growing user base, press coverage, Facebook integration, and celebrity and brand endorsements–clearly taken a commanding lead, at least in terms of public perception. Even President Obama has a Spotify account, for example.

Now, it’s Irwin’s plan to turn that perception around. “[Spotify] may be the leading service globally in terms of paid subscribers, but not in the US–that title still goes to us,” he says. (A spokesperson for Spotify would only say that it does not split user numbers up by country.)

Irwin isn’t too surprised by Spotify’s growth: Outside the glowing press it receives, he believes Spotify’s freemium business model has attracted listeners. “They’re just giving it away, like, ‘Oh, I don’t have to pay for it,'” he says. “It promotes the sense to the mass market that music is free. It devalues music a bit.”

Irwin is skeptical about whether Spotify will be able to covert free users to premium subscribers. Currently, Spotify offers unlimited playback for its free, ad-supported service in the US. However, in certain European countries, Spotify limits the amount of music that can be streamed after a number of months, such as with a five-play limit per track or an hourly streaming allocation. Irwin says that once these restrictions went into place in Europe, “it trumped [Spotify’s] active user base considerably.” (Spotify declined to comment on this assertion.)