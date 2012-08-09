How Women Lead Differently, And Why It Matters

I think it’s time women have a candid conversation about power. It’s a conversation that will impact men and needs to include them. Together, we’ve reached a population of 7 billion; in another 38 years, we’ll rise to 9 billion. Women make up 52 percent of the global whole and control $20 trillion in annual consumer spending. Our decisions have a measurable impact on local businesses, regional economies, and the transnational marketplace. How we choose to conceive and exert power as a group has the potential to define the 21st century.

In recent years, we’ve seen calls for accountability, fairness, and openness galvanize revolutionary movements and thinking. Long-held assumptions about who has power have been radically disrupted by technology and the culture of a digitally native generation. Influence isn’t just wielded from the corner office anymore–influence is wired, it’s mobile, it’s six thousand miles away, being transmitted via Twitter.

Many of us are living in an age of virtual access and virtual freedom, but we can’t ignore that there’s a tension between the instant connectivity that technology makes possible for all people and the reality of economic and social inequities that continue to alienate and disadvantage most people. Less than one third of the world’s population has access to the Internet. Three out of four people living in absolute poverty–less than $1 a day–are in rural areas.

We’ve created a hyperconnected world where the vast majority is removed from systems that shape their daily reality. The mass unrest that delivered us the Occupy Movement and the Arab Spring shares a common element: a sense of disempowerment.

The way we do business, the way we approach development and exercise diplomacy are grappling to keep pace with evolving, complex effects of globalization. Fundamentally, we still want the same things: security, liberty, equity, and peace. People want to be considered, to belong, and to contribute.

If we want to successfully navigate this new world, spark economic resurgence and close the gaps in equity that threaten stability, we need new thinking, new partners–we need to elevate a new paradigm of power. We need leaders who understand local nuances and global interdependence. We need decisions to be predicated on sustainability not opportunism. We need leadership that leverages power for collective empowerment.

I see a solution in women–in the distinct way women wield power. Women’s leadership is a force that can and must be harnessed for the global good.