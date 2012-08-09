6 Simple Tips For Better Branding On Pinterest

There are several ways to find, create, or combine images in order to grasp the right kind of feel for your boards. There are also many programs to assist you in creating a high-quality image. You don’t have to limit yourself to just a basic, everyday picture.

If you have an iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch, there’s an app in the iTunes store called “Pic Stitch,” which easily creates multi-frames for images. This is one of our favorites.

You can add or remove color, add special text, combine more than one image—basically, anything you can think of (within legal rights, of course) is fair game. Pinterest is a place full of creativity, so why not throw your own into the mix?

Are you having trouble deciding what types of images to use? Just think about the kind of people you are trying to attract and what kind of attributes your product has that will catch their eyes.

When choosing images, remember that people strongly respond to emotions. If you are advertising a brand of cars, for example, pinning an image of a happy family in one of these cars triggers a feeling of happiness in viewers’ minds, perhaps piquing their interest.

Decide what type of image works best for the point you want to make or the product you want to promote. If you include some statistics, consider creating a graph or chart to present those statistics. Here are some quick bullet points that can help guide what’s pinnable and what isn’t:

1. Engage the user emotionally: Images have the ability to strike a chord with a user. When deciding what to pin, consider how the image may elicit an emotional response. This will be key if your images are tied to a campaign that involves sensitive issues.