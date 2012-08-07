BP Invests $100 Million In U.K. Research Collaboration

Via Nature News . BP is investing deep in materials research for a better future. The funding will last ten years and back innovation to build better membranes for desalination and biofuel production, antibacterial films with better resistance, metal alloys that can work better in deep water, and plenty more .

The University of Manchester will be home to the facility–as Nature notes, BP has had a partnership in place since 2010. But that’s not all, certain arms of the research will extend to Imperial College London, the University of Cambridge and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, generating about 210 science jobs at the universities.

