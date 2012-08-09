The College Hunks Hauling Junk Way Of Building Muscular Culture

How can you offer the best possible client service even if, in reality, you’re offering the same product or service as your competitors?

It’s pretty simple–focus on your employees first.

It all starts with your company culture, the inner company experience felt by employees, vendors, and investors. Think of culture as the guts of your company. The way in which you serve your clients is nothing more than a reflection of your culture.

Some companies choose to fake culture and lean on readymade talking points. That used to be enough, but more and more, customers are demanding higher levels of customer service that culture-less companies just can’t provide.

My advice is to avoid faking it at all costs. If you have a strong culture in your company, your client service experience will reflect that. And, inevitably, if you don’t have that culture, that too will be reflected in your customer service efforts–or lack thereof.

So, if culture dictates customer service (which then dictates profits), what is the key to culture?

If you want a great company culture, it all starts with you. You need to be the one who sets the tone and determines the mindset of your employees. As a leader, there are three main areas on which you need to focus on in order to get the most out of your employees and create a fun, enthusiastic, productive, and profitable team environment: