Gamesys Launches Facebook’s First Gambling App

Facebook just got its first set of gambling games that will give out and take real money. The Bingo And Slots Friendzy app was launched today by Gamesys, an online gambling operator based in the U.K. Gamesys and Facebook will limit viewership of the game and its news feeds to U.K. Facebook users over 18.

The Bingo Frendzy app is a first for Facebook, but gambling games on Facebook are about to get more common. For one, social online gambling platforms like Betable are gathering interest and investments. Mark Pincus has also said that Zynga will be launching its own Facebook gambling games outside the U.S. in 2013.

