Signpost Connects Businesses With Customers When The Daily Deal Is Done

Who needs Groupon to find a good deal? New York’s markdown “mavens” already know how to sniff out the best bargains. And a community-shopping platform called Postabon.com that launched in 2009 was meant to harness that collective intelligence by allowing neighbors to organize the deals all in one place.

It made so much sense. Stuart Wall, the company’s cofounder, believed it was destined to work. And at first, it did. Residents found and posted bargains: free haircuts at Crops for Girls Salon on the Lower East Side, a 40% discount on Ralph Lauren togs in Soho, $1 off happy hour at Burp Castle in the East Village. Mashable called the website “a terrific idea.” CBS praised it for pinpointing “exact sales on exactly what you need in your neighborhood.” The year after the company was founded, Spark Capital, Google Ventures and others invested about $1 million.

But the “love child of Foursquare and Groupon,” as VentureBeat termed the business, was never meant to be.

Wall, who started the company months after graduating from Harvard Business School, discovered that even with 5,000 deals in the New York area, few people went online for discounts before going out to shop. People just didn’t look for bargains before leaving to grab Venezuelan cuisine with friends. (If they did, they could have paid only $12 for $25 worth of food at Williamsburg’s Caracas Arepa Bar.)

Instead, the Indianapolis-native discovered, discount deals were impulse buys. Consumers bought from Groupon, which was scaling up just as Postabon started, because the offers that would turn up in their inbox seemed like bargains. So Wall, who was never slow to change course when things weren’t working–after six months of being unhappy at a private equity firm he took a leave of absence to start his own company–adjusted. His company began sending out emails to advertise deals and relying on businesses to directly offer discounts, rather than on consumers to find them.

Wall was speaking at a July 2011 daily deal industry conference in San Francisco when he began to wonder if there was a problem with that model too. As more competitors–Groupon, LivingSocial, Gilt City–flooded the market, he reasoned, customers were less likely to sign up for new email advertisements and more likely to ignore or unsubscribe from the emails they were already receiving. Marketing costs would go up, and revenue per customer would tumble.

He left the conference early and spent the afternoon modeling Groupon’s unit economics. According to his estimate, which he published on his blog the following month, Groupon was on track to lose 52 cents for every dollar they spent on email marketing. He called companies still looking to gain traction in that market in 2011 “idiots,” referring to Warren Buffet’s comment that in every market cycle there are innovators, imitators and idiots.