Why The Next Big Thing Won’t Come From A Fortune 500 Company

What extraordinary abilities does Jack Dorsey possess that have enabled him to tackle and disrupt the payment processing industry? Certainly nothing in the Twitter cofounder’s career history hinted that after conquering the social media world, he would build a successful disruptive payments company–much less one that is valued at more than $1 billion by investors just three years in.

Square, a free dongle that attaches to any smartphone or tablet, allows users to accept credit card payments for a nominal 2.75 percent fee, without lengthy applications to fill out, background checks, or setup fees.

Likewise, the hugely popular on-demand car service Uber wasn’t born out of a transportation company. iStock Photo wasn’t spun out of Getty Images, Airbnb wasn’t incubated by Starwood Properties or Hilton, and my company, 99designs, wasn’t a fancy design agency creation.

Regardless of what industry you examine, you’ll find it’s typically not the experienced players–the people with existing high-powered relationships within their target industries and multi-million dollar R&D budgets–who end up creating the “next big thing.”

Why is it that established companies fail to innovate, despite lofty mission statements, massive R&D teams and budgets, and deep industry connections?

It comes down to what I think of as the “we’ve always done it this way” syndrome. A payments company like First Data likely couldn’t begin to imagine doing away with setup fees, monthly statement fees, terminal rental charges and an arduous and painful application process that can take weeks. After all, they–along with every other payment provider–have created successful, profitable mega-companies by following a set formula. Why on earth deviate?

More often than not, it takes an outsider with little to lose to see things differently, tackle and eliminate the pain points in an existing industry, simplify processes, and cut costs. After all, it wasn’t eHarmony or Match.com that decided to launch a free, ad-supported dating site, figuring they just might pull in significant revenue. Instead, Markus Frind created POF (formerly known as PlentyOfFish) as a recent college graduate, and manned the dating site for four years on his own before making a hire. It’s now a multi-million dollar business with 30 million members who send an average of 15 million messages to one another a day and rack up a collective 10 billion page views monthly.