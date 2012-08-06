YouSnub: Apple’s Next iOS Will Be Google-Free

Not only has Apple created its own version of maps to replace the Google Maps app in iOS 6, but it’s nixed the native YouTube app–a feature that has been included in iOS since its beginning.

Apple had this to say about the omission: “Our license to include the YouTube app in iOS has ended, customers can use YouTube in the Safari browser and Google is working on a new YouTube app to be on the App Store.”

It’s not clear which side (or both) prevented a renewal of the agreement, though The Verge interprets the situation as “more evidence that the two companies want to kill one another.” In other words, The Great Tech War Of 2012 continues.

You’ll still be able to download Google apps to your iOS devices, of course, but YouTube and Maps will no longer come pre-installed. The good news, if you like watching YouTube on your Apple device, is that the YouTube mobile website is more robust than its abandoned native app counterpart anyhow.

[Image: Flickr user Joe Edwards]