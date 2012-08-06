advertisement
John P. Holdren On The Mars Rover Landing

By Erin Schulte1 minute Read

If anybody has been harboring doubts about the status of U.S. leadership in space, there’s a one-ton, automobile-size piece of American ingenuity, and it’s sitting on the surface of Mars right now.

