September Launch Date For New Nokia Windows Phone?

By Nidhi Subbaraman1 minute Read

Word is, Nokia may be coming out with a phone in early September, just in time to meet Microsoft’s new Windows 8 OS.

Tipsters have told Bloomberg that Nokia will be showing the phones off for the first time at the Nokia World event in Helsinki that takes place over September 5 and 6. If that’s true, Nokia could have its phone out before Apple unveils its new iPhone, itself rumored to be out in mid-September.

But that’s not all. An independent rumor bubbling up at the website Know Your Mobile via Concept Phones suggests that a future “Nokia Lumia X” device may have an optical zoom feature built into a rotating top. If that’s true–that could separate this mythical Nokia’s Lumia X model from other high-end smartphones which largely rely on lower quality digital zoom.

