A Look Inside Pipa, Brazil’s First Start-Up Incubator

–This post is co-written by Dhaval Chadha, a founding partner at Cria , an innovation consultancy and corporate venture incubator, and one of the cofounders of Pipa. Pipa (Portuguese for “kite”) is an incubator, or to be more specific an accelerator, focused on supporting entrepreneurs looking to create long-term sustainable value through business. We aim to support these entrepreneurs in their quest to create positive social, environmental and financial impact, something Brazil is engaging with more and more.

While we strongly believe current paradigms of business and capitalism are losing relevance in the context of rising populations, inequality, environmental degradation and exponentially advancing technology, we also believe that business is one of the best forms of creating lasting social impact. This is because it is self-sustaining and thereby scalable.

Reaching For New Sources For Innovation



The average life span of Fortune 500 companies fell from 75 years in 1937 to 15 years in 2011. This is a trend showing every sign of continuing. Much of the innovation we see around us today is coming from the bottom up, be it in garages in Silicon Valley where high-tech companies are born, or villages in Africa that are hacking cellular phones to serve as banks.

In a search to reinvent business, the founding partners at Pipa have been working with some of the largest companies in the world including Coca-Cola, Whirlpool, P&G, Phillips, and Natura. At Pipa we are looking to create a space and process to be able to work with entrepreneurs that may not have the scale of giant companies, but do have a degree of innovative agility that is hard to match.

The People and The Selection Process



Pipa was co-founded by four companies–Cria, an innovation consultancy and corporate venture incubator, Tátil, one of Brazil’s leading design and branding firms, Engage, a software and social mobilization boutique, and Perestroika, a creative education school with courses ranging from food experience to biomedicine and professional poker.

The partners at the four companies were already friends and sporadically worked on projects together. Almost everyone in the group had thought about something along these lines and things finally came together in the last couple of months Combined experience in branding, design, innovation, creativity, technology, social impact, mobilization, investing and management give the Pipa crew something to share with entrepreneurs right off the bat.

The Program, The Experience



Over the course of the program, the entrepreneurs will have weekly talks and workshops covering topics such as macro-trends, shared-value business, integral theory, lean startup, business model generation, branding, design-thinking, agile development and basics of finance. The program will also include office-hours with the founders and with a portfolio manager. Finally, there will be a series of networking evenings and special talks. We will offer an inspiring work environment to the entrepreneurs and will work largely through an office-hours style interaction with the companies selected.