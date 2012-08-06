Shark Week, Thunderclap Form Voltron Of Awesomeness

Discovery Channel’s Shark Week is teaming up with Thunderclap to give its social campaign some extra bite. Shark Week is supporting three shark conservation groups–the Pew Environment Group, Oceana and Shark Savers. Regular shark lovers can rally behind the the trio this season and back a shark extinction awareness campaign on Twitter or Facebook. “The more that join, the louder Shark Week conservation efforts will be heard worldwide,” the groups explain on their Thunderclap campaign page, which TheNextWeb noticed had gone up today.

This partnership with Shark Week comes at a good time for Thunderclap, which just got out of rough water with Twitter. When Thunderclap first launched, Twitter shut it down, perceiving a threat to its own Promoted Tweets. But Thunderclap bounced back, taking its business to Facebook and convinced Twitter to changed its mind too. Discovery Channel’s Shark Week is a perennial hit, and likely to serve the new service well. Thunderclap allows fans of a brand to pledge tweets or Facebook posts towards to support it. If the campaign hits the target number of pledges, Thunderclap sends out a mass message turning the event or cause into a trending topic.

