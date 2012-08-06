Jonathan Adler And Rebecca Minkoff: The Mentorship Masterminds Of DailyCandy’s Startup Contest

When I heard about DailyCandy’s 3rd annual “Start Small, Go Big” competition , I thought I’d investigate to see what I could learn, as it focuses on discovering and helping up-and-coming small businesses grow by pairing them with mentors from some of the biggest names in fashion, home, beauty and food. DailyCandy has been a springboard for some of the newest and best designers, boutiques. and restaurants, and “Start Small, Go Big” helps to bring founders and CEOs together with tomorrow’s innovators. Six winners will meet with successful mentors at the DailyCandy Academy and get one-on-one guidance and insights vital to every small business owner. Past winners like Nella Pasta , Cold Spring Apothecary , Quinn Popcorn and Dolly Pearl (all led by women in their late 20s and early 30s) have gone on to sell their clothes in high-end boutiques, launch e-commerce businesses, and scale their operations to national distributions.

This year’s mentors include Jonathan Adler, a potter since his teenage years who got his start after showing his work to Barneys and now has 18 store locations nationwide, and Rebecca Minkoff, who started selling “I heart NYC” T-shirts off of her bicycle and has catapulted to success following the introduction of her “Morning After Bag,” and now sells full fashion lines. I connected with Rebecca and Jonathon to talk about their experience with mentors and mentoring over the years, and how those lessons will carry over to DailyCandy’s chosen winners. Here’s what they shared:

1. You can find mentors in the most unexpected places.

“My greatest mentor was actually my greatest… detractor! When I was in college I went to my pottery professor and asked her if I had what it takes to become a potter (one does wonder what it takes), and she said that I had no talent and I should move to New York to become a lawyer or something. I believed her, and slinked off with my tail between my legs and gave up pottery for a few years. Luckily, I proved to be a terrible employee and got fired from a series of jobs in New York and finally decided to give pottery another try, but this time on my own terms. I wouldn’t seek the approval of my professor, I’d just make what I wanted to make and follow my heart. And that’s what I did. So I suppose that horrid professor was my greatest mentor.”–Jonathan Adler

2. Even mentors can use a little mentoring.

“I don’t feel totally finished being mentored. I think it’s still important to ask, advise, and challenge myself; there is always room to grow and learn. With that said, I do really enjoy being able to mentor not only young designers, but also women. I really believe in empowering young girls to do what they love.” –-Rebecca Minkoff

“Ah, the mentee becomes the mentor! Let’s just say that I use a kinder and gentler approach than my mentor. I think anybody can do anything with enough work and commitment, and I constantly remind the young ‘uns of that.”-–Jonathan Adler