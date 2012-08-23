“Do You Believe In Aliens?” GetHired Lets You Ask Applicants Anything

Suki Shah is the founder of GetHired , a hiring platform that should help you avoid job interviews like these . We caught up with Shah to learn about how video pre-screening and the occasional oddball question can have a helpful winnowing effect for your hiring process.

FAST COMPANY: You got the idea for your startup while founding another startup.

SUKI SHAH: I started my first company in 2009, a disease management company. We were growing quickly. I was 24, and I had never hired anyone before. It was taking me four to five weeks just to make one hire, and I thought, “Gosh, there’s got to be another way.” We created a solution that we started using in-house, that took down our time-to-hire by over 90%. Then I gave that tech to my healthcare clients, their HR departments, and they loved it. I said, “Gosh, I’m onto something here. If we’re gonna do this, let’s do it right.” My brother took over the disease management company and I moved to Silicon Valley with GetHired.com. We raised $1.75 million in seed funding and now we’re rocking and rolling.

How does GetHired work?

It’s a complete hiring solution for businesses. We allow you not only to post jobs but to ask very specific pre-interview questions. You can ask them to answer brain teasers, or to answer questions via audio and video. Then you can quickly distill which candidates are best for the job. To do that through our platform only costs $25. On CareerBuilder, to post one job costs $417. The whole idea is to focus and provide this as a solution for small businesses.

Why is video pre-screening so helpful?

It’s especially helpful for client-facing, customer-facing jobs, like sales.