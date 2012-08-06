Skillshare Rethinks Education By Putting Projects, Not Lectures, Online

Startups such as Coursera , 2tor and Udacity have used the web to bring college professors’ lectures to a wider audience.

Skillshare, meanwhile, is eliminating the lectures–and the professors.

A new class format the startup is launching on Tuesday aims to create a learning environment where teachers become facilitators and students, at times, become each other’s teachers. To do so, it straddles the gap between online and offline learning.

The new “hybrid classes” have both an online component where teachers orchestrate projects, resources, videos and feedback as well as an option for students who live near each other to meet periodically.

Skillshare’s website, which launched last April, has until now been focused on helping anyone organize an offline class to teach anything (it charges a 15% fee on class tuition for the favor). By removing the brick-and-mortar restriction, it has made those classes available to a global teacher and student population.

But it also hopes to change how they’re taught.

“The basic idea is students learn by doing, and learn by doing with other people,” Skillshare founder Michael Karnjanaprakorn says.