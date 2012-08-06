Baidu Employees Sacked, Then Arrested, After Accepting Bribes

Baidu, China’s biggest search engine and more or less the local equivalent of Google, has sacked four employees after they allegedly accepted bribes in return for deleting posts. The deleted content was on its TieBa forum service and seem to be related to publicly created posts that those paying the bribes disagreed with or were upset by. Baidu noted in a statement it keeps a log of every deletion action by an employee and does not tolerate untoward behavior.

After the firing, three of the four staff members were arrested by police on suspicion of accepting bribes. Much attention has been focussed on Baidu as a good indicator of the strength of China’s Net economy, and the firm is seemingly considered to be in rude health.

