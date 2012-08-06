Mothers Of Invention: How Moms Help Huggies Innovate

As the maker of Kleenex, Kotex, Depends, Huggies, and other products, Kimberly-Clark is already a leader in most of its markets. But they were looking for the next big thing, something they could develop into another hit. So they assembled a team to explore the options and asked me for assistance with guiding the process.

One of the first things we did was set up several innovation sessions to explore possible new directions. As a way to spur our creativity and push beyond our current mindsets, we invited a number of outsiders to the sessions–external experts in fields related to (and also unrelated to) Kimberly-Clark’s core businesses.

One of these leaders was Maria Bailey, a renowned author and talk show host, and the go-to authority on anything and everything related to motherhood. Kimberly-Clark’s Senior Director of Corporate Innovation Steve Paljieg was sharing a cup of coffee and chatting with Maria during a break between sessions when she brought up an interesting cultural phenomenon. All around the country, mothers themselves were inventing new child care products. “Why not reach out to these ‘mompreneurs’ and see what they’re working on?” Maria asked. Steve was immediately intrigued by the idea. Going one step further, Steve thought, “Why not push beyond just seeing what innovative moms are doing by finding a way to innovate with them?”

“I realized that the only way to do it right was to go out directly to the innovators, to the moms themselves,” Steve recalled. “These are the people who have the need and who have already translated it into solutions.” Steve was definitely willing to work with these “mothers of invention.” But he knew that it would be a radical departure from how Kimberly-Clark usually developed new products– and that the process would require some serious innovation in its own right to succeed.

The main question was how to do it, and the answer wasn’t entirely clear. In fact, it led to even more questions, none of which was easy to answer either. For instance, how would he find these mompreneurs? Then, once he’d found them, how would he structure the company’s financial and operating relationship with them? Would Kimberly-Clark simply offer to buy them out? Or could a more collaborative model be arranged?

Steve settled on a kind of hybrid approach. Instead of acquiring the rights to the inventions, Kimberly-Clark would provide sizable grants to fund the mompreneurs’ own businesses. But this wouldn’t be just a charity initiative. In exchange for the initial funding, Kimberly-Clark would get the right of first refusal if the moms ever decided to sell their stakes. Finally, instead of spending millions to find and evaluate these fledgling businesses, Steve realized that he could let the moms themselves come to him. He went back to the source of his original insight, Maria Bailey, and asked her to advertise the grant program to her millions of followers. Maria gladly agreed, and quality submissions immediately started pouring in.

The first dozen $15,000 “Huggies MomInspired Grants” were awarded to women with products as varied as a two-piece zippered bed sheet for cribs to a sippy cup that accelerates children’s motor skills development. Since then, another round of grant applications has begun and Kimberly-Clark has even taken the program overseas, launching a similar MomInspired initiative in Australia.