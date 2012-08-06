How To Bring Your Favorite Big Name Author To Your Tiny Town

Brooklyn writer Andrew Kessler had lived the stuff of nerd dreams. He was with NASA mission control during the 2008 Mars rover expedition, and he captured that experience in a book, Martian Summer .

He took a leave of absence from his gig as creative director at marketing firm Huge Inc. to promote the book. He got featured on Weekend Edition. He got 4.5 stars on Amazon. He even opened his own “monobookist bookstore” to stoke interest.

“But it didn’t work,” he says, “and that wasn’t a surprise to anyone.”

Kessler’s biggest problem was that he couldn’t connect directly with his would-be readers. He needed a successful roadshow to follow up on the media buzz he’d generated. If he could connect with the hundreds of astronomy clubs around the country and get commitments to buy his books in exchange for seeing him speak, he would be “happy, oh so happy, to speak to any one of them.” But he occasionally he showed up at speaking dates and not only sold zero books, rooms would be empty–an experience that he says was “soul-crushing and terrible.”

He realized that this problem was not his alone.

Back at Huge, CEO Aaron Shapiro (full disclosure: an expert contributor to Co.Lead) had released his own book Users, Not Customers and was running into the same speaking-tour problem. They put their heads together and zeroed in on a question: Could you get people to commit in advance to buying your books if in advance you agreed to go talk to them?

Their solution, Togather, launches today. The event-planning, book-selling service uses Kickstarter-style group buy to bring authors to their audiences and base speaking gigs on promised sales.