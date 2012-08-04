The “Simple” Way To Upgrade Your Bank Account

Retail banks used to compete on interest rates and perks, but lately they’re acting like smartphone makers–offering flashy features to lure you onto their platform. Now an elegant, Apple-like standard-setter has entered the market: Simple.

Simple, formerly BankSimple, has a core value of “Don’t Suck.” The service has been in the works for a while, and already has thousands of customers on its wait list. Simple doesn’t do any one thing that’s entirely new, but it does nearly everything that’s neat about modern banking, including a transaction history that’s easy to search, built-in budgeting and analysis tools, quality iPhone and web interfaces, and, perhaps best of all, Simple has no other service to sell you than straightforward personal banking.

Is Simple worth all the little headaches of a switch? Simple admits that its interest rates are not that different from mainstream banks, so you’re judging primarily on its features and service. And it has a few limitations, including a lack of joint accounts. But the idea of starting over with your money has major appeal. Here’s a feature-by-feature breakdown of the four biggest retail banks and two web-based competitors, using Simple’s ground-up launch as a starting point.

Deep analysis of spending, saving, and budgets

If you do as Simple suggests and use their Visa-stamped bank card as your primary purchasing tool, your spending history will look quite neat and orderly. Purchases and payments will be cleaned up and categorized (“Chipotle” under “Fast Food”), tagged by you using the iPhone app (“#vacation”), and easily sorted by date or size. More than that, you can use Simple to automatically hide money from yourself to make savings goals, and see your “Safe to Spend” amount that factors in upcoming recurring payments and pending transactions.

Mint.com graphs out net income month to month

This one is almost a draw. Personal finance aggregator Mint.com can do lots of impressive analytics with just about any financial accounts–and credit cards, and investments, and so on. Mint has great iPhone and Android apps, can send you text or app alerts about spending, and even handles cash transactions as best it can. Still, Mint can’t literally move savings around for you, and it’s not built in and tied to your main spending card, so Simple still has a slight edge, if you’re all-in on Simple.

