Reddit Is Getting A Dwolla and Stripe-Powered Fundraising Button

Being “the front page of the Internet” comes with power, and Redditors have often, if not a bit spontaneously, channeled that power for fundraising.

Among their good deeds: giving a bullied senior citizen bus monitor a $700,000 vacation budget, scrounging up $31,000 overnight to help a three-year-old who needed a bone marrow transplant, and contributing more than $180,000 to Haiti earthquake relief efforts.

Now, for the first time, Reddit users will be able to execute some of these fundraisers within Reddit-branded pages.

Starting today, managers of the site’s topic pages, or Subreddits, can opt to accept donations to specific nonprofits by installing new “Donate” buttons on their Subreddit pages. The TwoXChromosomes Subreddit, for instance, will add a button to support She’s the First, an organization that supports girls’ education in the developing world.

The buttons and the donation system they’re attached to, Reddit Donate, were developed by payment startup Dwolla in partnership with another payment startup called Stripe. It will launch with 12 non//www.fastcompany.com/user nonprofit partners, including Kiva, Charity: Water, and DonorsChoose.

Many Subreddits are already active fundraisers. The atheism Subreddit, for instance, helped raise more than $200,000 for Doctors Without Boarders by directing traffic to a third-party fundraising page.

Without a Reddit tool for accepting donations, most fundraising Redditors have, like the athiest group, pointed each other to crowd funding sites such as Indiegogo, independent funding sites, and custom landing pages on charities’ websites to contribute.