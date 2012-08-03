10 Ways To Use Social Media To Drive Sales

Full engagement in social media can be one of the best tools sales professionals can use to gain sales intelligence, connect with and qualify new leads and prospects, drive sales, and close deals.

Based on our years of inside sales experience, we know there are many ways to abuse social media. The last thing you want is to be guilty of spamming or misusing social media. Used properly, it can greatly increase sales results, which as we all know has a direct positive influence on revenues and the bottom line.

In order to enhance your social network presence, here are 10 social media essentials to help you navigate the various activities and resources available.

1. Grab your name on all social media sites–LinkedIn, Facebook, Google+, Twitter, Pinterest, Klout and others. Social media is steadily getting away from handles. You’ll want to try and make sure you have your social media link name the way you want for each of the social outlets you use. Don’t use obscure names, either. Use your own name or your initials with your link. You want people to know who you are.

2. Start your personal brand by targeting a niche. Sales professionals need to build confidence and credibility with their audience. To do so, they can use social media in their area of expertise–their niche. To help build confidence, I often recommend sales professionals follow the advice given in Jim Collins’ book, Good to Great, to decide three things:

•What do you love to do?

•What are you the best at doing?

•What can you make money at?

Start with the keywords your marketing department is using and then refine from there. Go to Google Insights and type in a few keywords that align with your marketing focus and see what direction each keyword or phrase is trending. For example, the keywords ‘inside sales’ is trending up while ‘field sales’ is trending down. If you jump on the keywords within your niche that are trending up, you can find greater success as you write content for use with your social media outreach.

3. Find your audiences’ keywords. You can use the Google Keyword Tool to find out how many people are searching on your keywords per month both globally and locally. All you have to do is type in a few keywords. Once you do so, you see two things – traffic and competition. The best combination, of course, is to focus on keywords with the highest traffic and low or even medium competition. You want to use keywords that enable you to tap into existing traffic, not where you have to start traffic from scratch.

4. Clarify your core social media strategy. This means you need to know what you want to accomplish with social media. In sales, it’s all about attracting, cultivating and qualifying contacts and relationships. Start by spending 10-20 minutes per day expanding your contacts with people you really want to get to know. Nurture the relationships with those that you already know. Don’t engage in social media for the sake of gathering large numbers of followers or connections, focus on the types of followers that meet your sales purposes. Find and connect with people just like your best customers by finding the size and industry of your best business customers, or the gender, age, and income of your best consumer customers.