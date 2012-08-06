Managing Your Moods For More Effective Leadership

Before people bond with you, they will want to know you are dependable and predictable; calmness contributes to those perceptions, and agitation and stress send the opposite message. Staying calm is also critically important in providing opportunities for risk taking. Your calmness helps the other person stay calm in the face of challenge. If you bring further emotion and fear to a situation that is already full of emotion and fear, you only make things worse. Imagine how the rock climber would feel if the person holding the belay expressed nervousness or distraction: she’d be very unlikely to want to jump to that next handhold.

Clearly, we cannot completely separate the emotional and rational aspects of ourselves. Basically, the human brain is designed to serve us as social creatures. The way we see and how we feel about ourselves and the world around us are inextricably linked to the views and emotions of others. Given the fact that many people spend more of their waking time with colleagues than they do with their families, it is important that leaders understand how they can positively or negatively inﬂuence the mindsets, emotions and moods of those around them.

Perhaps one of the best known recent stories about a leader positively inﬂuencing the emotions of others involves an event that took place just after a takeoff from New York’s LaGuardia Airport:

On January 15, 2009, as Flight 1549, carrying 150 passengers, started to lose height following the failure of both engines, 57-year-old pilot Chesley B. “Sully” Sullenberger III prepared to land the plane on the Hudson River. Passenger Mark Hood of Charlotte, North Carolina described that moment and what Sullenberger said as follows: “I can tell you verbatim: ‘Brace for impact.’ He said it in a calm, cool, controlled voice. It was a testament to his leadership. Had he let any tension leak into his voice, it would have been magniﬁed in the passengers.”

Sully has since explained that he simply did what the training manual had taught him to do in such a situation. With his training as a leader, he even remained calm enough to call his wife shortly after the emergency landing and say “You may see something about a plane on the news, but don’t get excited. It wasn’t that signiﬁcant.”

Others pick up on your state of mind, just as the passengers picked up on Captain Sully’s state. What is a “state?” According to Eric Berne, the founder of Transactional Analysis, a state is “a coherent set of feelings, thinking and behavior.” We have broadened that concept to include the idea that state reﬂects how we are at any one moment in time–our physiology, attitude, emotions, mood, behavior and beliefs as they all come together.

Your state determines the result you achieve. States can be positive or negative. Moods and emotions can affect our state. Paul Ekman deﬁnes a mood as an ongoing emotion.