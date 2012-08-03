10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: Dumb Rules, Free Agent Olympians, And More

Did you know that there are athletes who compete in the Olympic games but don’t represent a country? It’s true, and they even have a uniform designed by Nike. That story and more in this week’s top 10.
1. The 4 Dumbest Rules That Will Kill Your Company’s Culture
Fast Company
Roberta Matuson has some choice words for senseless companies that are alienating their workforces.
The Job Interview From Hell
Fast Company
Yesware’s CEO, Matthew Bellows, discusses his most intriguing (and rude) interview yet.
Google’s Quirky New London HQ: Fit For Mr. Bean
Co.Design
Check out Google’s new padded-walls HQ in London. Definitely toddler-proof.
Why Apple’s Next iPhone Is As Important As The First One
Fast Company
Kit Eaton shares his thoughts on the importance of the iPhone 5.
How AT&T Integrated Olympic Results Into Its Ads So Darn Fast
Co.Create
Rae Ann Fera tracks how advertisers are bringing new content to viewers in record time.
A New Point System Lets You Measure The Sustainability Impact Of Anything
Co.Exist
EnergyPoints enables an apples-to-apples comparison of efficiencies and sustainable practices.
5 Years In The Making, Lufthansa’s Ingenious New Business Class Seats
Co.Design
After five years of testing and research, the perfect airplane seat has arrived. It all started with the letter “V.”
Infographic: What’s Different About The 2012 Olympics? Social Media, Basically
Co.Design
This infographic breaks down social media’s effect on the world’s biggest games.
9. Why No One Will Watch Your Crappy Corporate “Viral” Video, And How To Fix It
Fast Company
Scott Stratten gives you the key to creating compelling video content.
Nike’s Olympic Gear For Athletes Without Countries
Co.Design
Check out Nike’s custom attire for athletes without borders.
