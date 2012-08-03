OUYA Wins Over ClearChannel For Streaming Radio

Remember OUYA, the gaming console prototype that’s tearing it up on Kickstarter ? In its last 5 days of funding, OUYA has won over another partner. ClearChannel and Entertainment Digital are making their streaming radio service iHeartRadio available on the platform. It will come with the usual frills: live stations, custom stations inspired by a single track, and others. iHeartRadio will join VEVO’s library of music videos which will also be available on OUYA.

Last week, OnLive was the first major gaming company to partner with OUYA and share the content of their libraries. Since then, U4iA and Square Enix–the company behind Final Fantasy–are also on board. At last count, OUYA has picked up $6,529,167 in Kickstarter funding.

