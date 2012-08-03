SnapGoods CEO Ron J. Williams Has Problems

Serial entrepreneur Ron J. Williams gets a thrill out of finding problems to solve with technology–and confounding expectations. A Brooklyn native and graduate of specialized public school Stuyvesant High, Williams went on to earn degrees in East Asian Studies and Economics from Harvard. Then he walked away from a budding career in finance and started a tutoring business, did event marketing, and for three years worked on business-development projects at the publisher Scholastic. All of which helped him realize that, ultimately, his place was “in the wild,” pursuing ideas and crafting solutions that didn’t necessarily fit into other people’s boxes. Here, the snowboarding, motorcycle-loving math geek talks about job transitions, new paradigms of work, and the importance of not letting yourself be pigeonholed.

FAST COMPANY: A few years ago, you launched SnapGoods, an online marketplace for borrowing stuff from your friends and neighbors. Your latest startup is called Knodes–what is that?

RON WILLIAMS: The goal is to make conversations from content. We wrongly assume that online sharing is implicitly social; but it’s only social if someone responds. The idea with Knodes is that whenever you encounter something in the world that you care about it, you know who to share it with.

To do that, you need to mine data from my social network, right? Facebook wants to do that all the time, and I don’t let them. Why should I let you?

Facebook wants you not to be on Twitter. I care about you as a person, and your causes–not about whether you’re on Facebook or Twitter. We take a first-person perspective, mining data coming from conversations across your social networks to give you a better map of your world, with better texture. Our assumption is that if we can make life easier, better, and more entertaining, and help you support causes you care about, you’ll be willing to “pay” me by granting access to your data.

So, what I could I do with that?

Say you want to throw a fundraiser for Obama–who do you share that with? Knodes can help you find not just people who are talking about Obama. Maybe you also want to see who’s finished a Ph.D., who lives in Brooklyn, or who cares about the issue of same-sex marriage. Even people who are highly engaged talk to only 5% of their network, so they barely know who they’re connected to. Ninety-five percent of your network is completely under-leveraged. I want to help you find the people in your network who never respond to you, and also to see who the people in your network go out and relate to. Social is storytelling. Knodes is about finding the people who care about the things you do, and equipping those people to take your story out into the world. Technology isn’t inherently interesting to me. What I get excited about is how people get to use technology in the wild–finding moments of utter delight, realizing how rich their network really is.

Is there a connection between Knodes and your previous company, SnapGoods?

We thought SnapGoods was originally about connecting people to physical assets. We realized over time that we were actually connecting people to people who were able to help them in specific ways. To make SnapGoods work more effectively and efficiently, we had to help people mine the most fertile asset they actually have: their network. Knodes is tech that helps make networks actually work.

Before you started doing your own companies, you worked some pretty conventional jobs–was it important to have that experience?

Those jobs were training grounds. And I think the end points are always sort of fascinating. I walked away from an analyst stint at Merrill Lynch right before I would have gotten my second-year annual bonus–this was 40 or 50 grand, at age 23. But I realized that I’d learned what I came to learn, and I was bored out of my mind. I didn’t love the work or respect most of the folks I was working with. The last thing I said to myself before I left was, if my entire career is going to be defined by not taking 40 grand, then I’m screwed anyway. So I should just speed that up and find out. That was a seminal, liberating moment. There was always another opportunity to make money. I learned invaluable skills–how to really deconstruct a business–and I’m glad I did it. And glad I left.

It’s one thing to walk away from a $40,000 bonus when you’re in your early 20s and single. It’s another to do it when you’re older–and in a job market like this one.

I think about that now because I just got married and I’m 35. But we live in a world where everything is being broken into smaller pieces and becoming more distributed. This can help you take the strengths you have and monetize them. I don’t need a job if I can get three part-time jobs. The cost of doing things independently is coming down, and organizations like the Freelancers Union are helping support a legitimate new kind of worker by providing benefits and advocacy. As a country, we shouldn’t be thinking that we either have to create jobs in manufacturing or we’re screwed. Instead, we need to address a new model of partial, hyper-employment.