5 Questions To Ask Yourself Before You Play The CMO Blame Game

You’ve done everything right. You had an idea that you know solves a problem. You’ve spoken to customers and advisors, you have taken their feedback snd been through several product iterations, and now it is time to launch.

You have high hopes for your new product. But you can’t just put it out there and hope it will be discovered. So you hire someone to make you a marketing plan and implement it. This magical marketing person is supposed to help your company grow. Mr. Marketing Magic should help your team close more sales.

But it doesn’t happen. You look at the numbers and your revenue is flat. So what do you do? You fire the marketing person and bring in another marketing person with a new and perhaps better plan.

But here are some things to consider before, like GM, you fire the CMO. Perhaps you are marketing and de-marketing at the same time, and the de-marketing is canceling the best efforts of the marketing people. As a former CMO and a current marketing strategist. I see this all the time, and usually the marketing guy/gal on the front line gets the blame.

Perhaps it is time to look for other common causes of marketing failure.

Is your marketing out ahead of your operations?



Apps and servers that crash or take too long to download, products that are sold out in the stores, and failure to deliver on time are symptoms of marketing that is out ahead of what the company can offer to back up its messaging. There is a time to draw attention to a product or service, and a time to fix your internal operations to deliver that product or service exceptionally. Eighty percent for a product or service isn’t good enough. Don’t spend the marketing dollars before your company is ready for the business.

When your marketing messages say that your product will solve a problem, does it?



I downloaded PlaceMe with high hopes it would keep a log of where I had been. The marketing said it would automatically check me in at locations I visit. But I have found on using it that it only locates me on the same block, and I have to fix over half of its entries–and some of the entries are missing altogether. Delete.