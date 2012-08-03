Samsung’s New Note Expected On August 29

Samsung told Reuters today that a new Galaxy Note unveiling will take place on August 29. That’s just two weeks shy of Apple’s September 12–rumored, of course–release date for a new iPhone. Let’s not forget, also on the cards for the near future is a mini iPad from Apple–recent rumors about those hint that mass-production of mini tablets has begun. The venue for the debut will be the Samsung Mobile Unpacked event in Berlin, and speculation is that it may have a 5.5-inch display, slightly larger than the already sizeable 5-inch screen of the first Notw.