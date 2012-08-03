Viki, The Global Hulu, Gets A Boost From Microsoft In Asia

Viki, the Hulu for the rest of the world, has found an ally in Microsoft. The two are teaming up to allow more people in Asia to access Viki’s library of global television shows. According to the press release announcement, the target sites include Indonesia (where plasaMSN is the largest local video site) Thailand (where MSN Thailand is the leading portal). Viki breaks down barriers between cross-country television access by employing a crowdsourced crew of translators to create subtitles, Wikipedia-style, so shows from around then world can be watched and understood anywhere. The company was started in South Korea but is now based in Singapore.