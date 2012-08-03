This Week In Bots: Will We Build Robot-Only Workplaces Soon?

Check out the Kuratas mecha droid , which is technically an art project that just had its first public showing at Wonder Fest 2012. The 4-meter tall, 4.5-ton droid may be designed purely for show, but it is also smart: It has a smartphone-based touchscreen remote control interface and also uses a Microsoft Kinect to quickly image the mecha pilot’s gestures to control the mecha’s arms. It’s silly and meant to be fun, but the faux-gattling guns on the droid do remind us that a battle-ready droid like this isn’t too far from being real, particularly when you recall Petman.

Hexapedal robots are pretty common in the robot world–the feet give a robotic platform extra stability on uneven terrain where robots with two feet, four feet or even tracks may have difficulty navigating (even NASA’s robot Mars explorer, due to land on the red planet imminently, has six leg-like appendages that end in a wheel). But a hexapod robot from UC Berkeley and the University of Pennsylvania, shown on the Automaton blog, adds a new and weirdly effective twist to the design: X-RHex Lite has a long tail as well as six wheel-like legs. The idea of the powered tail is that, much like a cat, if it falls far it can orientate itself in mid-air so it lands upright, and can help it keep its balance when moving fast across unusual obstacles. Tricks like this will be useful for future robot explorers, military machines or search-and-rescue robots.

Hanson Robotics machines are always interesting thanks to their advanced programming and highly expressive faces, partly due to a novel material called flubber. The company has just revealed its latest edition of its education/experimental robot Zeno. He’s a 27-inch tall android with up to 37 degrees of freedom, up from the previous 33, and the video hints that when he arrives in 2013 he may even be cheaper than the many thousands of dollars the current Zeno costs.

Robots with sensitive skin. Giving robots a sense of touch is more important than you think for helping them pick up difficult objects and even avoid injuring soft and fragile humans, so new work by South Korean researchers is very welcome. Scientists at Seoul National University have worked out how to weave polymer nanohairs into a touch sensor that could let robots have a sensitive enough surface to detect a human heartbeat–the 50 nanometer thick hairs rob when they’re moved and generate tiny electrical forces that the system identifies as pressure, or different types of sliding and twisting contact.

MIT’s shiny spheres. We’ve known about MIT’s simple but powerful Spheres project for some time–it’s flying aboard the ISS as a test-bed for future robot swarms that may be used to perform experiments or even to inspect or fix the exterior of a spacecraft. Now MIT’s revealed that the Spheres are going to get two big upgrades: The first is a powerful vision system called Vertigo that uses twin cameras to deliver stereoscopic vision–potentially useful for telepresence remote-control, and also able to assist with autonomous vision-based movements. The second, Rings, are large electromagnetic coils that encircle each bot–they can be used to group individual robots together, form precise formations and they could also act as wireless power transfer.

Gripping drones. If the idea of numerous flying drones, owned by the military or police or other government bodies already makes you nervous you won’t like this: Researchers at Drexel University have suggested that future drones may benefit from dangling robotic arms, and have developed some prototype designs. The idea is that a low-hovering drone could pick up objects in a search-and-rescue situation or even help in construction tasks.

A few weeks back we posed a question in This Week In Bots that may turn out to be important in our near-future economy: What if robots took on more people’s jobs? In a sense it’s partly inevitable because robots are technically designed to do precisely this thing, and they’re actually more precise and reliable themselves–meaning the costs of production.