Better, Simpler, Cheaper: The Formula That Makes Tesco Great

A simple aim brings focus to what people do. A simple proposition is easy for people to understand. Simple acts take less time to learn and less time to do and cost less. Simple systems take less time to establish, are easy to change and are actually more satisfying for the people who work with them every day. Simplicity is the knife that cuts through the tangled spaghetti of life’s problems.

Making things simple, however, threatens people. Simplicity forces people to strip out unnecessary processes–which can lead to cutting jobs or, at the very least, having uncomfortable conversations with staff (and especially vested interests) to tell them to change how they work. And simplicity brings in its wake transparency and accountability: chaos and bureaucratic processes create hiding places for inefficiency, idleness, underperformance. Complex process can leave a muddled chain of command: no one is quite sure who is responsible for what.

When trying to achieve something new, or overcome a new challenge, people usually add new processes to their workload, rather than asking ‘What can we stop doing?’ or ‘Can we change the system to achieve a new goal, while keeping the system simple?’ A very simple idea, which can underpin the mission of an entire organisation, becomes confused. Like a Christmas tree, the more baubles and decorations that are hung upon it, the less you can see its original, simple form.

Simplicity in practice

Apply these observations to retailers and you can see why simplicity is so important. Consider how many thousands of products a supermarket sells, and the logistics required to make sure that the store has ketchup, ice cream, razor blades, tomatoes, shampoo–anything and everything you would expect from a store, when you want it. Each one has to be packaged up, delivered, unpacked, and put on shelves. Think about the store’s customers. Each one is different. No two shopping baskets are full of exactly the same things. How does the store attract different people, with different tastes and different budgets? And then there is the competition. Competitors are going to be after the same customers. They will price goods differently. How do you compete and differentiate yourself from them? And finally there is the need to change–responding not just to long-term trends, such as the emergence of social media, but to short-term fashions or the impact of a sudden spell of cold weather.

Soon after I was appointed CEO I became very aware that Tesco was finding it difficult to grapple with these challenges. Its systems were becoming too complicated. Simple tasks had become cluttered up by new additions and plans. We were finding it hard to turn decisions into action as we were running hundreds of projects all at the same time. It was clear, therefore, that we needed to do some weeding and pruning, to stop people doing what was unnecessary and bring more focus and simplicity to everything we did.

My wish for a new culture of simplicity was lapped up by the team, partly because the notion runs in Tesco’s blood. When Jack Cohen set up his market stall in London’s East End he didn’t have the time, resources or space for complicated processes. Being small-scale forced him to focus, to cut out waste and to simplify. We took this to heart, creating a guiding principle to make our processes ‘Better, Simpler, Cheaper’. Every change, every innovation had to pass a test: the change had to make the store better for customers but, at the same time, cheaper for Tesco and simpler for the staff to operate.