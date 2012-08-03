Tim Ferriss On How To Start Your Million Dollar Side Business

People tend to think they have to choose between being employed and being an entrepreneur. But there is a way to do both–but first you have to find your “muse.” A muse, in Tim Ferriss’ context, is a low-maintenance business that generates significant income. In this video, Tim Ferriss details how entrepreneurs can engineer their own muse to make more money while working less.

This mentor lesson is part of the Shopify Build-A-Business Competition, which encourages anyone with an idea to start an online business. In the past, thousands of “muses” have been created through the competition, and this year’s winners will each get a $50,000 investment from mentors like Tim, Daymond John, Tina Roth Eisenberg, and Eric Ries.

Here are a few examples of “muses” that were created in last year’s competition:

