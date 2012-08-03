Enter The Storyverse: An Index For People, Places, And Things Mentioned In Books

The New York Times is the most commonly mentioned object across books, ahead of World War II, the Bible and Coca Cola.

At least, it’s the most commonly mentioned in the 7,000 books that have been analyzed by a startup called Small Demons. The company has agreements with four of the biggest six publishers to index the people, places and things in their books, and it’s been do so at rate of about 1,000 books per month.

Pinpointing books–and the passages in them–that mention the song “Hey Jude,”Doc Martins or your hometown makes for an entertaining website. But what makes Small Demons more interesting is what the New York Times and other brands could do with the same kind of information.

“Instead of saying your friends like this, we’re able to say, here’s something this character wears or something he’s drinking,” says Small Demon’s VP of Content and Community Richard Nash.

Welcome to, as the startup puts it, “the storyverse.”

Small Demons plans to release an API that allows all developers to leverage book references. Imagine a fashion website organized by what specific characters wear, a travel site that displays relevant quotes from novels next to destinations or advertising targeted based on book preferences. Small Demons can power it.