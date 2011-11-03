Genetic Green Thumbs: Growing Plants Engineered For Their Field

Farmers of the future may be able to use plants as sensors that encode information about their environmental conditions in their own DNA. Then, they could use that information to order seeds custom-tailored to the conditions on their farms.

If it sounds like science fiction, that’s because it is, a little. Yet it’s grounded in existing technologies. This design provocation is the product of a collaboration between design firm IDEO and the Lim Lab at the University of Southern California, whom we last saw growing consumer goods with bacteria.

Agriculture has a problem. Its one-size-fits-all model requires outsize amounts of pesticide, fertilizer, and water to create a homogenous environment for a homogenized product. Monocropping means covering as much area as possible with a single, often genetically identical crop, and commercial genetic modification techniques only exacerbate the problem by self-destructing after a single generation, preventing seed-saving and the development of new varieties by farmers themselves.

Nature long ago solve this problem through the process of mass customization we know as natural selection. Now the challenge for agricultural scientists is to reintroduce biodiversity in the one place it’s been most thoroughly eradicated–the industrialized farm.

“This is challenging our current understanding of genetically modified foods and monoculture,” says Will Carey, a designer at IDEO who worked on the project. Both are usually associated with the race to cover the planet with plants that are genetically indistinguishable, which is great for spreading desirable traits fast, but requires constant updating as pests adapt to the new strains of staple crops like wheat, corn, soybeans, and rice.

The first step to transforming agriculture from mass production into mass customization–a trend that long ago took hold among consumer goods–is to measure the conditions in which a farmer hopes to grow crops. This could be accomplished with conventional information technology, of course, but there could be a cheaper way: Use the sensors plants already have built into them to record everything from soil acidity and mineral content to average rainfall.

“Plants sense their environment and exhibit sophisticated responses–the idea is to engineer that,” says Reid Williams, a PhD candidate at UCSF who also worked on the project.