The Booming Business Of Biomimicry

Introduced in 2010, the Da Vinci Index is an attempt to quantify the impact of biomimicry in the U.S. Compiled by Lynn Reaser , chief economist at Point Loma Nazarene University’s Fermanian Business & Economic Institute in San Diego, the Da Vinci Index measures the use of terms unique to biomimimetic thinking in scientific publications, patents, and grants ( PDF ).

The most recent update of the Da Vinci index, released in the third quarter of 2011, shows an eleven-fold increase in the incidence of biomimicry in the research pipeline since 2000, the baseline year of the index.

One caveat: The methodology used to build the Da Vinci index can’t distinguish between the spread of terms related to biomimicry and the spread of biomimetic thinking itself. This isn’t entirely a bad thing–even though humans have always looked to nature for inspiration, the term “biomimicry” carries with it dimensions of sustainable thinking that might otherwise be absent from the innovations to which it’s being attached.

That’s embodied by the index itself, which characterizes biomimetic thinking as being about higher efficiency, lower costs, and “optimizing, not maximixing.” That last bit is key–natural systems cope with resource limitations all the time, and there’s more evidence than ever that the explosive fossil-fueled growth of the 20th century has already given way to a 21st century characterized by gains in productivity achieved primarily through increased efficiency, not more resource use.

This means the Da Vinci index is in a way a measurement of research into sustainability practices. As the initial report on the index put it, “…by increasing efficiency and reducing costs, solutions inspired by nature can allow us to both raise standards of living and preserve the environment.”

This report was commissioned by the San Diego Zoo, which has already created a new revenue stream by marketing its expertise in biomimicry to corporations. The Zoo is also actively involved in the establishment of an “innovation hub” that could lead to biomimicry-focused research.