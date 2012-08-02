Dolphin Whistles Help Solve The Mysteries Of The Cosmos

Let’s back up. To understand the connection between dolphins and supernovae, you have to start in the year 2000, when German company EvoLogics was founded. EvoLogics is one of the only firms on the planet whose entire output consists of biomimetic innovation. Its products and proofs-of-concept include robotic manta rays and penguins , ultra-efficient propellers and Terminator-like human torsos .

But the company’s most successful innovation has been a system for allowing electronics to communicate at a distance under water. Acoustic modems–which use sound waves to transmit information–are one of the few viable methods for “wireless” communication in a medium that blocks or absorbs the electromagnetic waves we usually use.

Water transmits sound quickly, but it’s also a noisy medium, full of countless other objects transmitting vibrations over vast distances. But dolphins have found a solution. Their distinctive whistles can be heard from as far away as 25 kilometers. Being heard above the din of the ocean without generating tremendously powerful calls can only be accomplished by sending your signal over as many different “channels” as possible.

In any medium, a wave traveling to a distant source may travel along many different paths, because it’s traveling through different mediums and bouncing off things along the way. This means multiple copies of the same signal can arrive at its destination at slightly different times. Signals that arrive in this way can mess with the original message, as the two versions of the signal collide. It’s called multipath interference, and if you’ve ever seen ghosting on old-style analog televisions, you’ve seen its effects.

Dolphins get around this kind of interference by continuously varying the frequency of their signal–in other words, by constantly adjusting the pitch of their call. By spreading it across many different frequencies, they increase the probability that at least part of the signal will arrive intact, no matter the conditions in the ocean.

It took eight years of research to determine exactly how dolphins do this, and the results were then poured into what is arguably the most advanced acoustic modem ever created. The results are a modem that misdelivers only one in every billion bits of information (PDF).

Evologics S2C modem has been on the market for a few years, and like all new technologies its taken that long for engineers to figure out what it might uniquely enable. Currently, it’s in everything from deep-sea observatories to tsunami alert systems, but one of its most unique applications is in the Baikal Deep Underwater Neutrino Telescope.