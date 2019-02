Unlocking the secrets of nature’s best camouflage artists is the goal of a team of scientists at Rice University. They’re learning how cephalopods–such as octopuses and squid–perceive and transform color, actually changing patterns on their skin to fit in instantaneously with their undersea environment. After acquiring more data about cephalopods’ amazing ability, the team will create sheets of high-tech materials that could be used to camouflage submarines and tanks.