Are Extreme Bacteria The Secret To A Clean Fuel Source?

By Christopher Mims1 minute Read

“Biology is the best chemist out there,” said Harvard scientist Pamela Silver.  The U.S. Department of Energy funds Silver’s research exploring the use of deep-ocean extremophiles to create new biofuels.  She described the bacteria she works with as being “like little batteries” that “move electrons around.”  Silver’s goal is to genetically program these ocean bacteria to recover carbon from air or water and process it into fuel.

