7 Social Media Campaigns Charted In Order Of Success To Failure

KOTEX For its “Women’s Inspiration Day,” the brand scours 50 female Pinterest users’ pages, learns their interests, then sends each a personalized care package. Lots of pinning follows.

Hertz



By sharing a coupon on Facebook, the discount deepens. By the end, 45% of customers who view the coupon share it.

Nike



Following a midnight release of shoes that sparked a small riot, the brand lets fans reserve new products by Twitter. No wait, no fight.

Sweden



Each week, a different Swede takes over the nation’s official Twitter account to write about daily life. Some embar­rassments follow.

Woody Harrelson



Via Reddit, the actor hosts an AMA—Ask Me Anything, typically a free-flowing dialogue—and then promotes his movie on it. Reddit users turn nasty, fast.

Applebee’s



A snarky ad campaign encourages women to go offline for a “much needed night out.” Instead, women go online to call the chain condescending.

Popchips



In plugging the chips on YouTube, Ashton Kutcher impersonates an Indian man. Accusations of poor taste ensue. Popchips pulls the clip within hours.