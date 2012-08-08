How To Back Up Your Social Media Accounts

SocialSafe
Saves: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Viadeo, and Google+ feeds.
Cost: Partial Facebook feed is free; $7 a year for four.
Backupify
Saves: Gmail, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Flickr, Picasa, and Zoho accounts.
Cost: Free for three accounts, 1 GB of storage. $5 a month for five accounts, 10 GB.
Rewind.me
Saves: All your Foursquare check-ins.
Cost: Free.
Twournal
Prints: A book of your tweets.
Cost: Free e-book; paperback books are $15 and up.
Scribr
Prints: Paper compilation of Facebook, Twitter, Foursquare, Flickr, and Tumblr posts.
Cost: $25 and up.
Bookify
Prints: Instagrams as a softcover book.
Cost: Starts at $11.
Printstagram
Prints: Instagrams as a trio of tiny books, sticker books, postcards, or shirts.
Cost: Books start at $10; shirts are $20.