How To Back Up Your Social Media Accounts

SocialSafe

Saves: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Viadeo, and Google+ feeds.



Cost: Partial Facebook feed is free; $7 a year for four.

Backupify



Saves: Gmail, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Flickr, Picasa, and Zoho accounts.



Cost: Free for three accounts, 1 GB of storage. $5 a month for five accounts, 10 GB.

Rewind.me



Saves: All your Foursquare check-ins.



Cost: Free.

Twournal

Prints: A book of your tweets.



Cost: Free e-book; paperback books are $15 and up.

Scribr

Prints: Paper compilation of Facebook, Twitter, Foursquare, Flickr, and Tumblr posts.



Cost: $25 and up.