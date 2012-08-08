advertisement
How To Back Up Your Social Media Accounts

By Erasmo Guerra1 minute Read

SocialSafe

Saves: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Viadeo, and Google+ feeds.

Cost: Partial Facebook feed is free; $7 a year for four.

Backupify


Saves: Gmail, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Flickr, Picasa, and Zoho accounts.

Cost: Free for three accounts, 1 GB of storage. $5 a month for five accounts, 10 GB.

Rewind.me


Saves: All your Foursquare check-ins.

Cost: Free.

Twournal

Prints: A book of your tweets.

Cost: Free e-book; paperback books are $15 and up.

Scribr

Prints: Paper compilation of Facebook, Twitter, Foursquare, Flickr, and Tumblr posts.

Cost: $25 and up.

Follow Fast Company’s roadmap to social media: surefire rules, data, and expert wisdom guaranteed to show why this market is completely unpredictable.

Bookify

Prints: Instagrams as a softcover book.

Cost: Starts at $11.

Printstagram

Prints: Instagrams as a trio of tiny books, sticker books, postcards, or shirts.

Cost: Books start at $10; shirts are $20.

