“Pinfluence,” “Pinterest For Business” And Two Other How-To Books About Pinterest, Reviewed

Pinfluence

By Beth Hayden

PAGES: 190

TONE: For helpful tips, just wait until the next chapter! [Next chapter] Wait until the next chapter!

DELIVERED AS DEEP INSIGHT: Imagine your ideal client and pin things you think they would enjoy. Make a vision board for them–glitter and dreams crowdsourced.

USEFUL TAKEAWAY: Strike a balance between a) blatant self-promotion and b) blatant promotion of others, in hopes of them promoting you.

PAGE-FILLING OVERTHINKING: A Hamlet-like debate over whether to link your Pinterest account to your Facebook or Twitter pages. Or, mind blower: both???